Cade Cunningham delivered a standout performance to help the Detroit Pistons secure their first playoff win in 17 years, defeating the New York Knicks 100-94 in Game 2 of their first-round series. The victory not only evened the series but also snapped a franchise-record 15-game postseason losing streak dating back to 2008.

Cunningham, playing in his first career playoff series, finished with 33 points and 12 rebounds, leading a resilient Pistons squad that overcame a late Knicks rally. With the game tied at 94 in the final minute, veteran guard Dennis Schröder sank the go-ahead three-pointer to seal the win.

“It’s a great feeling. It feels good to represent the city like we did tonight,” Cunningham said. “It’s something that the city been waiting on for a long time, so we feel good about it and we’re ready to get back to the crib and perform in front of them.”

The Pistons, who missed the playoffs for five straight seasons before this year, staged a remarkable turnaround this season—improving from just 14 wins in 2023-24 to a 44-38 record. Despite blowing an eight-point fourth-quarter lead in Game 1, Detroit maintained its composure in Game 2, holding off a late Knicks surge to secure the crucial road win.

Schröder, acquired in a midseason trade, provided a spark off the bench with 20 points, including the clutch three-pointer with 55 seconds remaining. His shot came moments after the Knicks had erased a 15-point deficit, capped by Josh Hart’s game-tying dunk.

Jalen Brunson led New York with 37 points, but the Knicks received limited production from Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby, who combined for just 20 points after scoring 23 apiece in Game 1.

“And now it’s on us to respond,” Brunson said after the loss.

Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff praised his team’s mental toughness, emphasizing their ability to stay composed in critical moments.

“We got bigger things we’re out here for,” Bickerstaff said. “So our focus, and that’s why our guys have been able to grow and be consistent, because they just think about the now and I thought they did a great job tonight of staying in the moment and doing what we needed to do.”

The series now shifts to Detroit for Game 3 on Thursday night, where the Pistons will look to build on their momentum in front of a home crowd eager for playoff success.