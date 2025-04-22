YFN Lucci Reconnects with Atlanta Community at 2nd Annual Golden Bunny Bash

Photo Credit: Shine Huang

Billboard-charting artist and entrepreneur YFN Lucci made a heartfelt return to his Atlanta roots on Sunday, April 20, hosting the 2nd Annual Golden Bunny Bash at The Bank Event Center. The Easter celebration marked Lucci’s first public appearance since his release from incarceration, symbolizing a powerful reunion with the community that launched his music career.

The event, attended by over 650 children and their families, featured Easter-themed activities, music by DJ Lavish Lee, and interactive stations named after Lucci’s children—including popcorn, Italian ice, cotton candy, and face painting booths—emphasizing his commitment to family and community values.

“Being back in my community, seeing these kids smile—this is what matters most to me,” shared YFN Lucci. “Atlanta raised me, shaped me, and supported my dreams. Everything I do is about showing the community that someone who walked these same streets cares about their future and believes in them.”

In collaboration with his Well Wishes Community Organization and the B.A.N.K. Foundation, Lucci created a celebration rooted in resilience, joy, and unity. His direct engagement—from handing out Easter baskets to greeting families—was praised by community leaders for its authenticity.

Best known for hits like “Key to the Streets” and “Everyday We Lit,” Lucci continues to balance his musical influence with a strong sense of social responsibility, reaffirming his role as a cultural and community leader in Atlanta.