Ari Lennox Releases "Soft Girl Era" Video

GRAMMY-nominated R&B powerhouse Ari Lennox is embracing her “Soft Girl Era” with the release of a vibrant new music video for her latest single of the same name. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Chris Robinson, the video showcases Ari in a series of dazzling, color-shifting scenes that celebrate femininity, joy, and the softer side of strength.

The release follows her standout set at the 2025 Dreamville Festival, where she captivated more than 100,000 fans and earned critical acclaim for her commanding vocals and effortless charisma. “Soft Girl Era,” which dropped on her birthday, reunites Ari with hitmakers Jermaine Dupri and Bryan-Michael Cox, the team behind her chart-topping hit “Pressure.” The single quickly became the most-added song on Urban radio this week, signaling another potential anthem in her already impressive catalog.

On the playful track, Ari leans into luxury and self-care, demanding nothing less than royalty treatment from romantic prospects. It’s a confident evolution from her earlier work—equal parts sensual, assertive, and self-aware.