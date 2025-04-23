Candace Owens Believes Shannon Sharpe’s Lawsuit is a ‘Shake Down’ Amid Rape Allegation

Political commentator Candace Owens is speaking out in defense of Shannon Sharpe, the former NFL tight end and popular podcast host who is facing a $50 million civil lawsuit from a former girlfriend accusing him of rape.

The accuser, 20-year-old Instagram and OnlyFans model Gabriella Zuniga, initially filed the lawsuit anonymously before revealing her identity. She claims Sharpe sexually assaulted her during their relationship. Sharpe and his legal team have denied the allegation, releasing a series of text messages from Zuniga that they argue undermine her credibility.

Owens, known for her outspoken takes on high-profile legal cases, reviewed the text exchanges and offered a firm opinion.

“With what I have seen with the text messages so far, I do not believe this was a rape scenario,” Owens said. “This does look like a shake down to me.”

You can learn more about Sharpe’s lawsuit here and hear Owens’ perspective below.