College Football Playoff Unveils 2025-26 Postseason Schedule

The College Football Playoff (CFP) and ESPN have officially announced the dates, kickoff times, and broadcast details for the 2025-26 postseason, including the Playoff Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and National Championship.
For the second year under its expanded 12-team format, the CFP will continue its partnership with ESPN, which remains the exclusive home of the Playoff. The updated schedule features a revamped New Year’s Day tripleheader with earlier start times: the Capital One Orange Bowl at 12:00 p.m. ET, the Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential at 4:00 p.m. ET, and the Allstate Sugar Bowl at 8:00 p.m. ET—all airing on ESPN.
“This New Year’s Day schedule adjustment is the result of a thoughtful collaboration,” said CFP Executive Director Rich Clark. “It enhances the viewing experience and continues the tradition of college football dominating the holiday.”
The 2026 CFP National Championship is set for Monday, Jan. 19 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, marking the city’s first title game since 2021. It also becomes the second straight host city to return for a repeat CFP title game following Atlanta in 2018 and 2025.
Last season’s Quarterfinals drew record ratings, with the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl attracting 17.3 million viewers. The Semifinals and Championship game between Ohio State and Notre Dame averaged 22.1 million viewers, peaking at 26.1 million—cementing its place as the most-watched non-NFL sporting event of the past year.