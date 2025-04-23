Damon Dash’s years-long legal standoff with filmmaker Josh Webber may soon cost him the rights to some of his most prized intellectual property, including the cult-classic film State Property.

Back in March, Dash was hit with a $4 million default judgment after repeatedly failing to comply with court orders in his ongoing dispute with Webber and his company, Muddy Water Pictures. Now, Webber is asking a California court to take the next step—authorize the forced sale of Dash’s intellectual property and personal assets to recoup the unpaid legal fees and damages.

According to AllHipHop, Webber is seeking permission to auction off copyrights tied to Dash’s films, including State Property, Honor Up, and Mr. Untouchable. The court filing also requests access to Dash’s business and financial documents, including operating agreements and ownership records from companies like Poppington LLC and Dash Films Inc.

Plaintiffs claim that Dash has defied court orders dating back to 2019, refusing to hand over financial documents and other key materials during discovery. The court has already imposed monetary sanctions, but Webber’s legal team argues that those penalties have failed to prompt compliance—making asset seizure the only viable next step.

In addition to the film rights, the proposed asset sale could include personal items such as Dash’s Roc-A-Fella chains, an engagement ring, and a collection of gold and diamond jewelry.

The court is now being asked to compel Dash to turn over all outstanding documentation so the U.S. Marshal can move forward with identifying and liquidating assets.

Dash, once a central figure in hip-hop culture and co-founder of Roc-A-Fella Records, has faced a series of legal and financial challenges in recent years. This latest development could mark a significant blow—not just financially, but also symbolically, as he stands to lose creative works that helped define his post-music career.

The court has not yet ruled on Webber’s motion, but if approved, the ruling could set the stage for a public auction of Dash’s most iconic properties.