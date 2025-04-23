DJ Akademiks Argues Radio is ‘Supressing’ Drake’s Airplay of Hit ‘Nokia’

Another debate has emerged between media personalities DJ Akademiks and Bootleg Kev over whether radio stations are intentionally reducing Drake’s airplay.

Look, numbers don’t lie. But let’s dive in.

The discussion, if you want to call it that, began after Akademiks suggested that major radio and streaming platforms may be deliberately suppressing the rapper’s music in response to his ongoing lawsuit against Universal Music Group.

Washed/struggling BITCHMADE alopecia surviving radio host and low ranking member of the Kendrick Meatrider Militia ‘Bootleg Kev’ SCOFFS at the idea of iHeart suppressing Drake’s hit “Nokia” 👀 pic.twitter.com/WAMQVFLd81 — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) April 20, 2025

Get this, Akademiks’ theory remains speculative, but it has resonated with some online circles where Drake’s supporters are closely monitoring potential industry backlash.

As for Bootleg Kev, a longtime radio host, he quickly dismissed the idea, stating, “Suppression, my ass.”

Akademiks responded with intense criticism aimed at Kev, though his remarks included personal jabs that escalated the disagreement beyond the initial discussion about radio play.

The spirited exchange adds to growing speculation surrounding Drake’s legal battle with UMG, in which the rapper has accused the music industry of misconduct, including alleged stream manipulation and defamation.