Fans Call Out Media for Questionable Coverage of ‘Sinners’ Massive Box Office Success

Let’s get one thing straight. Sinners is a smash hit at the box office. But Ryan Coogler’s latest horror-thriller Sinners, starring Michael B. Jordan, is sparking controversy over how some media outlets have framed its achievements. Despite widespread praise and record-breaking numbers, certain reports have drawn sharp criticism from audiences who accuse them of unfair scrutiny not often applied to other major films.

Get this, one widely discussed article acknowledged Sinners’ historic debut, including its record-setting CinemaScore for a horror film. Never before has this genre achieved an A-rating.

However, the piece also cautioned readers against premature celebration, pointing out that the movie had yet to recover its budget—a detail many found unnecessary, arguing that similar financial caveats are rarely highlighted for films by non-Black directors.

Here we go.

The same report also noted that Sinners’ opening weekend audience was “predominantly Black” and suggested the film “could benefit from broadening its reach among other demographics.”

Broadening demo? Whoever said that needs to discuss how many other similar genre films from original scripts, with no Black stars, and talk about those movies’ performances, then they can talk. SMH.

This remark rightfully ignited backlash online, with one social media user questioning: “I really want to know if the Times has EVER pointed out when a movie’s CinemaScore audience was mostly white and suggested it diversify its audience to find true success.”

Further controversy arose when the article described Coogler’s salary as “unusually generous given its genre and rating,” a statement critics viewed as undermining the director’s proven success with films like Black Panther and Fruitvale Station. Actor Ben Stiller also weighed in, expressing confusion over why Sinners—a critically acclaimed hit—would face such skeptical coverage.

Warner Bros., which invested heavily in the film, has stood firmly behind Sinners, stating: “Sinners is on track to be both profitable and among this year’s most critically acclaimed movies.” That part!!