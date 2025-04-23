Las Vegas got a taste of real flavor this week as Grammy-winning rapper and cultural icon Flavor Flav clocked into his first “shift” at Raising Cane’s flagship restaurant to launch the brand’s latest campaign. In true Flav fashion, he took orders, served up Chicken Finger meals, built Box Combos—and of course, hit the mic.

Ahead of the campaign launch, Flavor Flav sat down for an exclusive interview where he reflected on his career, his views on hip-hop today, and why his partnership with Raising Cane’s means more than just a marketing move.

“All of our records had a message to them,” Flav said, looking back on his Public Enemy days. “We were like the CNN of the neighborhood. We would write about problems that were going on in the neighborhood but at the same time we would come up with solutions.”

Flav praised his longtime collaborator Chuck D, saying, “One thing I can commend my partner Chuck D for is nobody’s able to prove him wrong out of any of the records that we wrote. The reason why is because Chuck D does research first before he writes the records—he gets his facts straight. I dare anyone to try to prove my partner Chuck D wrong. It will never happen. He knows his stuff and he does his research. I feel like the state of hip hop needs more records with messages instead of just glorifying drugs, women, and jewelry.”

As the new face of Raising Cane’s, Flavor Flav is also bringing that same message of authenticity and purpose to the partnership.

“I try to project the right image and say the right things. I try to be the best representative that I can. Not only for Raising Cane’s but for our communities and communities I come from. A lot of people in my community don’t get the opportunity that I’m getting right now and I’m so grateful. I wanna show people that I’m grateful. As long as you’re grateful, God will give you more things to be grateful for.”

Flavor Flav stars in Raising Cane’s new nationwide campaign, which officially launches April 23. The campaign showcases his larger-than-life personality and his new catchphrase: “It’s Cane’s O’ Clock!” He even dropped a new line at the Vegas store: “Cane’s is full of flavor. They’ve got a unique taste and when you bite into the Chicken Fingers, your taste buds explode.”

In a surprise twist, Flav also debuted limited-edition bedazzled Raising Cane’s x Flavor Flav clock necklaces, with net proceeds benefiting the Women’s Sports Foundation (WSF). The clocks were handcrafted by Rock N Stonez jeweler Kelly Salvagio—famous for creating Flav’s signature pieces.

At the event, Flav was joined by WSF captain and 18-time Paralympic gold medalist Jessica Long. He honored her achievements by gifting her a custom clock, saying, “Giving back is always important. I get a lot of love, but that’s because I gave love first. I’m so proud of Jessica and everything she’s achieved—it’s going to be hard for someone to beat this record of 31 medals. She’s the GOAT. The Olympics gave her many medals and it was time for me to give her one of mine.”

Flav, a proud girl dad, expressed deep appreciation for women in sports. “I have four daughters and want women to be recognized for all the good they’re doing, which is why I try to bring awareness to women’s sports. I want people to remember them after the game. Women are just as important as any other athlete.”

He also shared emotional memories of attending the Olympics in Paris. “When they gave me the opportunity to sponsor the Water Polo team and travel to Paris, it was one of the most breathtaking moments of my life and a dream come true. Some of the most exciting moments were seeing my family enjoy Paris and going to the floor exercises and seeing Jordan and Simone win gold, which was also the day I got to meet Billie Jean King.”

He added, “The Water Polo team has been doing great so far. When they’re not in the water competing, they’re working regular jobs and living regular lives, which is why I love supporting them. I’m rooting for them for the 2028 Olympics!”

Flav is also a big fan of the WNBA, especially the New York Liberty. “I went to a game and it was one of the greatest experiences—I’m proud of those girls. Even though I favor New York teams because I’m from New York, I love them all. I really want to meet Caitlin Clark.”

During the event, Raising Cane’s CEO Todd Graves shared his thoughts on the campaign: “Flavor Flav is an icon in many ways and I couldn’t think of anyone better to join us at Cane’s today and be the face of our upcoming campaign about flavor. He’s a great guy and we share a passion for helping others, so it makes me proud that we can team together and support the Women’s Sports Foundation and continue making a difference.”

Flavor Flav closed the celebration with a live performance of “Every Where Man” and mingled with fans—proving once again why his legacy has spanned through decades.

Photo Credit: Raising Cane’s



