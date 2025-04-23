Ja Rule Set to Honor Irv Gotti in Special HOT 97 Summer Jam Performance

Ja Rule will take his legacy to the stage at this year’s HOT 97 Summer Jam for a special tribute to his longtime collaborator and music industry legend Irv Gotti. The Queens-born rapper, one of the most influential artists of the late ’90s and early 2000s, continues to command global attention with sold-out shows decades into his career.

If you need a reminder–and you shouldn’t–Ja Rule first emerged in 1994 as part of the group Cash Money Click before connecting with Irv Gotti, then a rising producer and executive who later signed him to Def Jam Records. His official solo introduction came in 1995 on Mic Geronimo’s “Time to Build,” a track that also featured future superstars Jay-Z and DMX.

Now, nearly 30 years after his debut, Ja Rule remains a festival favorite, delivering electrifying performances worldwide. His history with HOT 97 Summer Jam runs deep—most notably, his 2001 set stands as one of the event’s most memorable moments. This year’s appearance will not only celebrate his own legacy but also honor the pivotal role Irv Gotti played in shaping his career and the history of hip-hop.

As you can imagine, fans can expect a night of nostalgia and high-energy hits as Ja Rule pays homage to the producer and executive who helped launch him into stardom.