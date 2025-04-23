Kendrick Lamar Leads American Music Awards with 10 Nominations; Jennifer Lopez to Host

CBS and Dick Clark Productions have unveiled the nominees for the 2025 American Music Awards, set to air live from Las Vegas on Monday, May 26. Hosted by global superstar Jennifer Lopez, the 51st annual show promises a night packed with electric performances, including one from Lopez herself. The ceremony will broadcast live coast to coast at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

Kendrick Lamar tops this year’s nominations with 10 nods, including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for GNX, and Song of the Year for “Not Like Us.” His chart-topping collaboration “Luther” with SZA also earned multiple nominations. Should Lamar sweep his eight eligible categories, he would tie legends Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for most wins in a single year.

Post Malone earned eight nominations, ranging from Favorite Male Country Artist to Artist of the Year. His genre-spanning album F-1 Trillion and hit “I Had Some Help” with Morgan Wallen are among the most recognized entries.

Billie Eilish continues her AMA streak with seven nominations, including for her acclaimed album HIT ME HARD AND SOFT and standout single “Birds of a Feather.”

Breakout artist Shaboozey also made a strong debut with seven nominations, led by his viral hit “A Bar Song (Tipsy).”

The 2025 AMAs will celebrate the biggest names and breakout stars in music, officially kicking off the summer awards season.