Kevin Hart to Host 25th Anniversary BET Awards: ‘It’s a Black-Tie Affair, and You’re All Invited’

Kevin Hart is set to bring his signature energy and humor to the 2025 BET Awards as host of the show’s 25th anniversary celebration. The Emmy-winning comedian and actor will return to the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live on Monday, June 9, airing live at 8 p.m. ET on BET (tape-delayed on the West Coast). This marks Hart’s second time hosting the iconic event, after first doing so in 2011.

“I love a celebration!” Hart said in a statement. “I’m truly honored to host the 25th BET Awards and celebrate the culture’s biggest night. This year marks the 25th anniversary, and my partners at Hartbeat, BET, and JCE are pulling out all the stops to make it a night to remember. It’s a Black-Tie affair, and you’re all invited.”

BET executives praised Hart’s return, with EVP Connie Orlando calling him “a powerhouse of an entertainer” whose charisma and comedic brilliance are perfectly suited for the momentous occasion. BET President and CEO Scott Mills added, “Kevin’s unparalleled talent, infectious energy, and deep connection to our audience make him the perfect host for this historic celebration.”

The show is produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment, with Orlando, Jamal Noisette, Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay serving as executive producers.