Kevin Hart Returns to Host Milestone 25th Annual BET Awards

Okay, BET Awards–we see you. Kevin Hart has just been announced as the host for this year’s BET Awards, marking his second time helming the prestigious ceremony. The entertainment mogul shared the news on Instagram with characteristic enthusiasm, posting: “Y’all thought I was done after the first time? Nah. I had to come back and do it BIGGER. It’s official — I’m hosting the 25th anniversary of the #BETAwards June 9th. Shoutout to @therealhartbeat for producing this announcement!”

Get this, BET echoed the excitement in their own announcement, stating: “Back like he never left… @kevinhart4real is hosting the #BETAwards for the second time! This year, it’s a black tie affair — 25 years of legendary moments, and we’re turning it all the way up. Expect the laughs, the surprises, the energy… and a night the culture will never forget.”

What’s more, Stephen Hill, BET’s President of Music Programming and Specials, explained the decision: “When we asked folks who should host this year’s BET AWARDS online, in the streets, among other celebs and throughout social media, one name came back to us loud and clear: Kevin Hart. He is blue flame right now and we are looking forward to working with him on the show. His energy, wit and the always fantastic performances will make for yet another must see event—and the ‘Chocolate Droppa’ might even get a verse in the show.”

Check this out, the awards show will cap off a week of celebrations during the BET Experience in Los Angeles, featuring concerts, Fan Fest activities, and other cultural events. Already confirmed performers include Buju Banton, The Roots, Lil’ Kim, Redman & Method Man, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Raekwon, and Nick Cannon, with more acts expected to be announced.