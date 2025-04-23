Kid Cudi Puts Calabasas Home on Market for $8.5 Million!!

Kid Cudi is in the thick of the million-dollar listing game after he listed his lavish Calabasas estate for $8.5 million, a notable increase from the $7.7 million he paid for the property in 2021. The move suggests a strategic decision as the musician continues to make waves in both real estate and collectible sales.

Here’s the drop on the crib … Built in 2001, the expansive home boasts six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, along with an array of high-end amenities. Among its standout features are a private movie theater, a fully equipped gym with an attached bathroom, a fire pit, a sports court, and a putting green. The outdoor space is equally impressive, featuring a lagoon-style pool, a spa, and cascading waterfalls, making it an ideal spot for relaxation and entertainment.

ICYMI, earlier this month, Kid Cudi made headlines for his participation in Pharrell Williams’ digital auction through Joopiter, Pharrell’s auction house. The sale of his items brought in an impressive $857,439, drawing attention from collectors and fans alike. Highlights from the auction included a custom 14-karat N.E.R.D. pendant by Jacob & Co., which sold for $243,750—far surpassing its estimated value—and a unique Ben Baller x Takashi Murakami x Kid Cudi chain that fetched $187,500. A pair of rare Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 Low sneakers, designed by the late Virgil Abloh, also went for $82,500.

Among the other notable sales was an 18-karat gold chain shaped like Kid Cudi’s likeness, adorned with diamonds, sapphires, and rubies, which sold for $43,750. The auction also featured a selection of vintage music T-shirts from iconic artists, including Eminem, Michael Jackson, and Nirvana, adding to its appeal.

In an interview with GQ, Kid Cudi shared his thoughts on the auction, saying, “Joopiter has been wanting to do something with me for a while, so I recently reached out to the team and let them know I had some items I was ready to sell, things I’ve gathered throughout my career.”

While reflecting on one of his prized possessions, a Michael Jackson T-shirt, he added, “Anyone who goes vintage shopping in the best spots knows there are countless fantastic Michael Jackson shirts. If you’re a collector, you’re likely to have more than one. It’s quite rare to find them, as they tend to get snapped up quickly, so it took me a while to truly consider parting with this one.”