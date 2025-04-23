Lakers Even Series in Game 2 Defensive Showcase

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

The Lakers leaned on a sizzling Luka Dončić start and lockdown defense to top the Timberwolves 94-85 on Tuesday night and knot the series 1-1.

Dončić poured in 22 of his game-high 31 points in the first half, helping L.A. build a 22-point cushion. Though Minnesota cut the deficit to nine late in the fourth, LeBron James’ clutch steal and coast-to-coast layup with 2:41 remaining sealed the deal.

LUKA PUTS ON A SHOW, LAKERS TIE UP THE SERIES 💯🔥



31 PTS

12 REB

9 AST



Game 3: Friday (4/25), 9:30pm/et on ESPN pic.twitter.com/fbVdA1TtBM — NBA (@NBA) April 23, 2025

“All of a sudden there was [Timberwolves] momentum… LeBron just made a massive play,” said Lakers head coach JJ Redick.

Luka and LeBron combined for 52 points, 23 rebounds, and 16 assists, both flirting with triple-doubles. Dončić—mic’d up during the game—even joked he was channeling Steph Curry after a deep three and bench glance. He also dazzled with signature fakes, fadeaways, and a no-look dime to Dorian Finney-Smith.

The 25-year-old joined Shaquille O’Neal and George Mikan as the only Lakers to score 30+ in each of their first two playoff games with the team. Still, Dončić brushed off the stat: “That’s fine but it don’t matter… it’s not about players, it’s about team.”

Minnesota’s offense struggled, managing a season-low 85 points. Only Anthony Edwards (25 pts) and Julius Randle (Playoff career-high 27 pts) hit double digits, a stark contrast to four players with 16+ in Game 1.

With the series now even, both teams head to Minneapolis for a pivotal Game 3 on Friday (9:30 PM ET, ESPN).