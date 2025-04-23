Somebody tell Weezy he needs to do standup comedy. Get this, Lil Wayne delivered a hilariously memorable response when he learned about rapper and reality TV star Papoose’s new relationship with boxing champion Claressa Shields.

Look, we didn’t have this on our Papoose bingo card, but here we are.

The amusing moment occurred during a recent Rolling Stone interview, where Wayne appeared as the cover star. While some off-topic exchanges didn’t make the final print, the magazine later shared them online on April 21.

Check this, at one point, Wayne casually asked if Papoose and fellow rapper Remy Ma were still together. When informed they had split and that Papoose is now dating Shields, the New Orleans legend quipped, “He like somebody that could beat his ass.” The update came from Lil Twist and the interviewer, who jokingly described it as a “Shaderoom-style” breakdown.

Speculation about Remy Ma and Papoose’s relationship struggles had circulated for months before their personal issues went public in December. Remy accused Papoose of infidelity involving Shields, leading to a heated social media exchange. Shields quickly responded on X, writing, “Claressa Shields vs @RealRemyMa Feb 2nd! Come get yo ass whooped crash out!!”

She added, “I’m not a bitch you can bully. You’re bitter and mad. You making yourself look stupid, just stop it.”