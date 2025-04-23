Lil Wayne is set to make history with his first-ever headlining performance at New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden on Friday, June 6, 2025. The landmark show will celebrate the release of his long-awaited album Tha Carter VI, offering fans a first listen to the new music live from the legendary stage.

The Grammy-winning rapper and cultural icon announced the special event today, marking a significant milestone in a career marked by numerous groundbreaking moments. Known for his high-energy performances and lyrical mastery, Wayne promises an unforgettable night in the heart of New York City.

Tickets will be available starting with artist presales on Wednesday, April 23. General onsale begins Friday, April 25 at 10 a.m. local time via LiveNation.com.

Tha Carter VI follows a series of influential albums that have defined hip-hop for two decades. With his MSG debut, Lil Wayne brings one of rap’s most storied legacies to one of the world’s most storied venues.