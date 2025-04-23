Diddy is said to be showing visible signs of change while in custody, with reports claiming he’s lost weight and grown a grey beard during his time at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn as he awaits trial on sex trafficking charges.

The music, fashion and spirits mogul Sean Combs recently appeared in court seeking a delay in his trial due to a series of late-stage charges added to his case, however, the judge denied his request.

Though cameras weren’t allowed inside the courtroom, a sketch artist was present and captured Diddy with noticeably greying hair, a fuller beard, and what appeared to be a slimmer build than usual. His hair was also described as longer and more unkempt, a departure from his typically well-groomed look.

Diddy and lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, this week



Neither Diddy nor his legal representatives have commented on his health or appearance since his incarceration began.

Amid these developments, Diddy managed to score a small legal victory in his ongoing battle with former partner Cassie. A judge recently granted his legal team access to early drafts of her yet-to-be-published memoir. Diddy had subpoenaed Cassie for various documents, including memoir drafts, journals, and communications regarding plans to release or threaten to release such content.

While Cassie fought to block the request, Judge Arun Subramanian ruled that Diddy could review manuscript versions already obtained by prosecutors. His legal team claims the drafts might contain inconsistencies that could challenge Cassie’s public accounts of their relationship.

The judge rejected Diddy’s attempt to gain access to more personal documents like Cassie’s private emails, notes, diaries, and financial records.

According to Diddy’s attorneys, Cassie once told him she had written a book about their relationship and allegedly offered to sell it to him for $30 million in exchange for shelving its release.