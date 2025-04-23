Rock The Bells, the premier Hip-Hop platform founded by LL COOL J, has unveiled the impressive lineup for its 2025 festival. In collaboration with the Black Promoters Collective, the festival will make its highly anticipated New Jersey debut at Newark’s Prudential Center on Saturday, June 28, 2025.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Class of 2025: Summer’s Kool,” promising an unforgettable night honoring Hip-Hop legends, cultural innovators, and the genre’s enduring influence. The event is designed to feel like a Hip-Hop homecoming, uniting iconic voices from across the spectrum to celebrate the culture’s sound, style, and spirit.

The diverse lineup spans generations and styles, featuring a mix of hitmakers and cultural icons. Confirmed performers include Busta Rhymes, Redman, Eric B. & Rakim, Remy Ma, Too $hort, Scarface, Plies, Boosie, Fabolous, and Lil’ Mo, with more artists yet to be announced. The evening will be hosted by the legendary Roxanne Shante, with the iconic Kid Capri providing the soundtrack.

A special highlight of the festival will be the “Uptown Records Celebration,” curated by DJ Eddie F. This tribute to the influential label will feature performances by Al B. Sure!, Donell Jones, Christopher Williams, Soul For Real, and others, bringing to life the beloved sounds of a defining era in Black music history.

Presale tickets for the Rock The Bells Festival are available from Tuesday, April 23rd at 11:59 PM EST through Thursday, April 25th at 10:00 AM EST. Local, venue, and promoter presales will run from Thursday, April 24th at 10:00 AM EST to 11:59 PM EST. General public ticket sales will begin on Friday, April 25th at 10:00 AM EST via Ticketmaster.com.

LL COOL J, Founder of Rock The Bells, emphasized the festival’s mission: “Rock The Bells has always been about the elevation, preservation, and innovation of Hip-Hop. Class of 2025: Summer’s Kool is more than a festival — it’s a cultural homecoming. We’re celebrating the artists who built the foundation and the new voices pushing it forward, all in one night. This is Hip-Hop in its full glory — past, present, and future.”

The lineup boasts a mix of East Coast icons like Busta Rhymes, Redman, Remy Ma, KRS-One, Big Daddy Kane, and Fabolous; West Coast and Southern legends Too $hort, Scarface, Boosie, and Plies; and sonic trailblazers Eric B. & Rakim and Capone-N-Noreaga. Additional performers include M.O.P. and Coast Contra.

Shelby Joyner, President of the Black Promoters Collective, stated, “Partnering with LL COOL J and the Rock The Bells festival is an extension of our shared commitment to celebrating Black culture through powerful live experiences. This isn’t just an event—it’s a cultural movement. We’re proud to help bring together generations of fans and legends to honor Hip-Hop’s impact and ensure its legacy continues to thrive on the biggest stages.”