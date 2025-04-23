Chicago Bears icon Steve “Mongo” McMichael has passed away at the age of 67 following a lengthy and courageous battle with ALS.

His death was confirmed just hours after his wife, Misty McMichael, announced he would be transitioning to hospice care as his condition worsened. Diagnosed with ALS in 2021, McMichael became paralyzed from the shoulders down during his fight with the neurodegenerative disease.

The announcement came from longtime friend Jarrett Payton, who shared the sad news on social media: “With deep sorrow, I share that Steve McMichael passed at 5:28 PM after a brave fight with #ALS, surrounded by loved ones. I’m grateful to have been with him in his final moments. Please keep Steve and his family in your prayers.”

A dominant force on the gridiron, McMichael was one of the most feared defensive tackles in NFL history. Over a remarkable 15-year career, he racked up 95 sacks, 14 forced fumbles, and an interception. He played a pivotal role in the Bears’ Super Bowl XX victory and earned two First-Team All-Pro selections. In 2024, he was honored with enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The NFL released a heartfelt statement, saying, “The NFL is heartbroken to hear of the passing of Super Bowl champion and Hall of Famer Steve McMichael after a brave battle with ALS. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and loved ones.”

Beyond football, McMichael made his mark in professional wrestling, notably with WCW, where he shared the ring with legends like Hulk Hogan. Wrestling icon Ric Flair paid tribute to his longtime friend on social media: “The world just lost the incredible Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael! He was my best friend through it all—an amazing athlete and human being. I have the fondest memories working with him, and this is an extremely heartbreaking loss for me. I love you, Mongo. You fought one hell of a battle. Rest in peace, my friend.”

McMichael also contributed to the sport at the coaching level, leading the Chicago Slaughter to a CIFL Championship in 2009.

Steve McMichael leaves behind a legacy of grit, heart, and excellence across both football and wrestling. He will be deeply missed.