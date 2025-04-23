The 2025 NBA Playoffs are off to a historic start, delivering the most-watched opening weekend in 25 years. Across eight games, the opening slate averaged 4.4 million viewers, marking a 17% increase from last year.

ESPN and TNT Sports each shattered records. ESPN platforms (ABC/ESPN) averaged 4.49 million viewers across six games, setting a new high for the network’s playoff opening weekend. Meanwhile, TNT, truTV, and Max’s two-game coverage averaged 4.13 million viewers—the network’s best since 2017.

Highlighting the weekend, Game 1 of the Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics series drew 6.69 million viewers on ABC, becoming the second most-watched First Round, Game 1 on the network ever. On ESPN, the Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks showdown averaged 4.12 million viewers, also ranking as ESPN’s second most-watched First Round, Game 1.

With thrilling matchups and surging interest, the 2025 NBA Playoffs are off to a red-hot start.