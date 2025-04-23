Suge Knight’s Attorney Seeks Exit From Wrongful Death Retrial, Citing ‘Conflict of Interest’

Suge Knight is facing legal complications in the upcoming retrial of his wrongful death case, as the former music executive’s attorney has requested to withdraw from representing him. The case stems from the 2015 fatal hit-and-run incident involving Terry Carter, for which Knight is currently serving a 28-year prison sentence after pleading no contest to voluntary manslaughter.

Get this, attorney David Kenner formally asked to be removed from the civil retrial, telling the court: “I am not ready because I’ve had a remedial breakdown in communication with Mr. Knight. There’s a conflict of interest. It is my position that the court should relieve me as counsel, and Mr. Knight should be able to try this case with counsel of his choice.” Kenner also revealed that Knight allegedly made a “disturbing” statement during a recent phone call that contributed to his request.

ICYMI, the 2022 civil trial ended in a hung jury, with a 7-5 vote in favor of finding Knight liable, falling short of the required 9 votes needed for a civil judgment. Kenner additionally claimed he had not been compensated for his work during the previous trial.

Well, guess what Judge Thomas Long did … From the bench he denied Kenner’s motion to withdraw, stating: “Your motion to withdraw has been denied, and I stand by that ruling. It seems to me there’s no reason you can’t do the best you can to cross-examine and examine witnesses and present Mr. Knight’s defense as well as possible. Of course, Mr. Knight is always free to remove you as counsel anytime he chooses. That’s up to him.”

As you know Knight, is currently incarcerated in San Diego, voiced his own concerns about the communication breakdown: “I’m trying to communicate on the phone, and no one takes my phone calls. I’m not trying to be disrespectful, I just want to have a fair trial, and I need to communicate. Over the weekend, I would call, and nobody ever takes my calls. If the court could let Mr. Kenner know I called to talk, and we need to communicate.”