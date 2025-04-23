Thunder Dominate Again, Take 2-0 Series Lead Over Grizzlies

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The Thunder are turning a record-setting regular season into an even more dominant postseason run.

After a historic 51-point blowout in Game 1, Oklahoma City followed up with a convincing 118-99 win over the Grizzlies in Game 2 on Tuesday, pushing their series lead to 2-0. OKC’s +70 point differential across the two games ranks as the second-highest in NBA Playoff history, trailing only the 1986 Lakers’ +75.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (27 points), Jalen Williams (24), and Chet Holmgren (20 points, 11 rebounds, 5 blocks) led the charge as the Thunder’s defense once again suffocated one of the league’s top offenses. The Grizzlies, who averaged 121.7 points per game during the regular season, have now failed to hit the century mark in both games—a feat that only happened once all season.

OKC set the tone early, opening the game with a 9-0 run while holding Memphis scoreless for the first 3.5 minutes. Despite a brief Grizzlies surge that cut the lead to eight in the third quarter, the Thunder answered immediately, stretching the gap back to 23 in the fourth.

Holmgren’s performance put him in elite company, becoming just the fifth player under 23 with a Playoff game of 20+ points, 10+ boards, and 5+ blocks—joining legends like Shaq and Hakeem.

Jaren Jackson Jr. (26 points) and Ja Morant (23 points, one highlight chasedown block) led Memphis, who now face a must-win Game 3 at home on Thursday (9:30 PM ET, TNT).