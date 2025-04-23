Fourteen years after finalizing her divorce from Mathew Knowles, Tina Knowles is opening up about the emotional toll of their 31-year marriage in her newly released memoir, Matriarch. For the first time, the mother of Beyoncé and Solange details the infidelity, heartbreak, and inner turmoil that shaped much of her life behind the scenes of one of music’s most iconic families.

“There were already problems in our marriage that first year,” Tina writes, revealing that issues with Mathew’s fidelity began early. “But the suspicions I had would get washed away by the fact that our love was stronger than a misstep… It was us against the world, taking on what life brought us.”

The memoir takes readers through decades of emotional highs and lows, including a particularly painful chapter during her pregnancy with Solange. Tina recalls contemplating leaving the marriage at that point. “The marriage was deteriorating faster than I could possibly find ways or even reasons to make it work — even with the pregnancy,” she writes. “I had gotten used to these extremes — incredibly joyous half the time as we shared life’s adventure, then being disgusted and heartsick over how brazen his cheating could get.”

Despite the turbulence, the couple remained united when it came to raising their daughters and nurturing their careers. As a hairstylist and fashion designer, Tina was instrumental in crafting the iconic style of Destiny’s Child, then helping both Beyoncé and Solange find their own visual identities as solo artists. Professionally, she and Mathew worked in sync — even when their personal relationship was unraveling.

“I was caught in this dance with him, each doing the same steps over and over: He would cheat or act up, and I would say I’d had enough. He would beg for forgiveness, crying and promising to get better… But this is what married people did, I told myself.”

Then came the breaking point. In 2009, Tina found out through the press that Mathew had fathered a child outside their marriage. The revelation shattered her. “I screamed, ‘Get out! Get out!’ like he was some demon. ‘I hate you!’ … my world had exploded.”

The couple officially divorced in 2011. Reflecting on that time, Tina writes, “I was deeply sad, not about him but about the marriage. I felt like I failed. I failed us, my kids — ­myself.”

Yet, in Matriarch, Tina makes it clear that the end of her marriage marked the beginning of her healing. “Eventually, the split set me free and on a new path,” she shares.

Now in a new chapter of her life, Tina Knowles is telling her story with honesty and vulnerability—offering inspiration not just as the mother of two music powerhouses, but as a woman who found her voice after decades of silence.