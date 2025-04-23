Wayans Sitcom ‘Poppa’s House’ Canceled by CBS After Only Single Season

CBS has decided not to renew the family sitcom Poppa’s House for a second season, ending the show’s run after just one year. The network announced on Tuesday as part of its programming adjustments for the 2025-26 season, which included greenlighting new projects such as the drama Einstein and the comedy DMV, starring Tim Meadows.

Get this, the multi-generational comedy starred real-life father and son duo Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr., featuring Wayans Sr. as a divorced radio host navigating workplace changes while still parenting his adult son. Essence Atkins and Tetona Jackson rounded out the main cast.

Damon Wayans Jr. previously shared his enthusiasm for the project in an interview with Blavity’s Shadow and Act: “I think it came down to just what we needed, [and] what my dad and I felt was fun to do together, so we decided to do this show that is loosely based off of our lives, off people that we know, and our own relationship. I really hope that people relate to it, because we have a lot of storylines that are unique to us, but I feel they’re also relatable to the world [and] to families, specifically Black families. I’m excited for people to go on this journey.”

When it concludes, the series will end with its April 28 episode, which now serves as both the season and series finale. The cancellation comes alongside CBS’s decision to end competition series The Summit as the network reshapes its programming lineup.