Wiz Khalifa Reveals That He’s Now A Flat Earth Theorist

Wiz Khalifa has sparked debate after revealing that he subscribes to the long-debunked flat Earth theory. The Pittsburgh rapper made the revelation during a recent appearance on The Joe Budden Podcast, joining a short list of celebrities, including Kyrie Irving, Fivio Foreign, and B.o.B., who have publicly questioned mainstream science on the topic.

When asked directly by co-host Melyssa Ford whether he believed the Earth is round, Wiz responded, “I would say no.” He followed up by sharing his own view: “I just believe that we live on a flat plane — like a huge flat plane.”

Wiz attributed his stance to his life on the road as a touring artist. “It’s only because I’ve traveled so much,” he explained. “Because when I travel, the routes we take and how we do it — it’s not possible to go up and down. You’re just going straight. That’s the only reason I think that.”

The Taylor Gang frontman didn’t stop there. He also expressed skepticism about space exploration, stating, “I don’t believe in space exploration at all. I don’t believe that they explore space as much as they say that they do.”

Ironically, despite his newly professed flat Earth stance, Wiz’s latest album, Kush + Orange Juice 2, features cover art that includes an image of a spherical planet.