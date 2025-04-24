What is going on with the world? 50 Cent certainly has a lot to say about recent events. The G-Unit honcho just responded to Ye’s recent personal disclosure in his signature unfiltered style in his own way.

ICYMI, recently Ye sparked widespread discussion with a tweet that included a deeply personal admission about his past. In the post, which has since gone viral, he reflected on childhood experiences and family trauma, concluding with a startling revelation about his cousin. The nature of the disclosure left many fans and observers concerned about his well-being and the decision to share such private matters publicly.

Never one to hold back, 50 Cent addressed the situation on Instagram. After commenting on the New York Knicks’ playoff loss and the reported passing of Pope Francis, he turned his attention to Ye’s tweet.

“F*k today man,” he wrote. “The Knicks lost, the pope died, and Kanye told us he sucked his cousin’s d!k for 8 years. I’m going to bed early. Tomorrow gotta be a better day.”

The exchange highlights how Ye’s personal revelations continue to generate strong reactions, both from the public and fellow artists. While some have expressed concern for Ye, others, like 50 Cent, have responded with blunt humor. The incident serves as another chapter in the complex narratives surrounding both musicians’ careers and public personas.