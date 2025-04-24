Ari Lennox Embraces New Chapter with Interscope After Amicable Dreamville Departure

Whelp, that’s that. Ari Lennox is stepping into the next phase of her musical journey, leaving Dreamville Records behind as she begins an exclusive partnership with Interscope Records. According to TMZ Hip Hop, the R&B singer is no longer signed to J. Cole’s label, marking the end of a nearly decade-long collaboration. Her latest single, “Soft Girl Era,” is her first release solely under Interscope, signaling a fresh start for the artist. Sources close to the situation confirm that the split was peaceful and without conflict.

Get this, earlier this year, Lennox delivered a heartfelt performance at the Dreamville Festival, where she expressed gratitude to J. Cole and the label for their support since signing her in 2015. That performance now stands as her final appearance as a Dreamville artist. The transition follows a period of public frustration last fall, when Lennox took to social media to voice her desire for release from the label. Despite the initial tension, the situation was resolved privately, allowing for a smooth departure.

ICYMI, her new single, “Soft Girl Era,” showcases a lighter, more playful side of Lennox’s artistry. The track samples The New Birth’s 1972 song “You Are What I’m All About,” a melody famously used in The Notorious B.I.G. and Lil’ Kim’s “Player’s Anthem.” While some fans have expressed nostalgia for the soulful depth of her earlier work, like Shea Butter Baby, Lennox appears committed to exploring new creative directions. The shift reflects her personal growth and evolving artistic vision.

With Dreamville now in her rearview, Lennox is poised to carve out her own path in the industry. Her move underscores a broader trend of artists seeking greater autonomy over their careers. As she embarks on this new chapter, fans can expect more music that reflects her unfiltered creativity and individuality.