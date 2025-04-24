Ayesha Curry Wears Custom GapStudio at SFMOMA Art Bash

Chef and author Ayesha Curry attended SFMOMA’s Art Bash wearing a custom GapStudio Golden Knit Off-the-Shoulder Dress and GapStudio Golden Coated Denim Corset Belt. The bespoke ensemble was designed by Gap Inc.’s Executive Vice President and Creative Director, Zac Posen, and styled by Jason Bolden.

The SFMOMA Art Bash supports the museum’s education and family programs, as well as community engagement events, benefiting over 150,000 individuals annually by increasing accessibility to art. Posen, who was recently appointed to SFMOMA’s Board of Trustees, has a long-standing dedication to arts and education.

GapStudio represents the premium expression of the iconic American brand, created within Gap’s New York headquarters. Collection 01, designed by Zac Posen, launched on April 3rd, with another collection slated for release this summer.

Zac Posen commented on the collaboration, stating, “Ayesha is such an important part of the Bay Area — strong, grounded, and deeply connected to the community. For a night like SFMOMA’s Art Bash, we wanted something sculptural and modern that captured that spirit, with glistening Golden State energy. In my new role on the SFMOMA Board of Trustees, this moment is a meaningful way for us to celebrate the creative culture that defines San Francisco.”