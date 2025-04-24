The BBC is diving into the controversy surrounding Sean “Diddy” Combs with a newly announced documentary titled P Diddy: The Rise and Fall.

Set to air on April 28, the doc promises an in-depth look at the world that helped catapult the Bad Boy mogul to superstardom—and the very system that may have protected him for years. Hosted by journalist Yinka Bokinni, the project will include interviews with individuals close to Diddy, aiming to shed light on the serious allegations and legal battles that have rocked his legacy over the past year.

“My job is to tell stories—but never did I imagine I’d be telling this one,” Bokinni said in a statement. “Investigating the alleged actions of Diddy has forced a spotlight onto the darker side of an industry so many of us dream of belonging to. We sang his songs, bought into the lifestyle, watched the shows and wanted more. This has been an emotional, sometimes difficult experience. And with a trial on the horizon, what happens next will no doubt be gripping—in the most sobering way.”

Meanwhile, Diddy himself continues to face major legal trouble. After months behind bars awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, his appearance in court last week stirred fresh headlines. While cameras weren’t allowed during the hearing, a courtroom sketch made the rounds, revealing a noticeably changed Diddy—grey hair, a longer, unkempt beard, and what appeared to be significant weight loss.

His legal team recently requested a delay in the trial due to the addition of new charges, but the judge denied the motion. Diddy and his attorneys have yet to make any public comment regarding his current condition while being held in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin on May 5, with opening statements expected to follow on May 12.