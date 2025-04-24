Coco Gauff Teams Up with New Balance x Miu Miu for Tournament Season

The ongoing collaboration between New Balance and Miu Miu has announced its latest partner: inspirational American tennis champion Coco Gauff. As part of this collaboration, Gauff will wear exclusive New Balance x Miu Miu clothing and footwear both on and off the court for her upcoming tournaments in Rome (May 7th to 18th), Berlin (June 14th to 22nd), and Cincinnati (August 5th to 28th).

For the Rome tournament, Gauff will showcase classically elegant tennis outfits featuring a dynamic color scheme of navy and white accented with red.

Fans eager to own pieces from this exciting collaboration will have the opportunity to purchase the New Balance x Miu Miu with Coco Gauff collection starting September 10th. The collection will be available for a limited time in select Miu Miu stores.