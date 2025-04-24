E! to Deliver Comprehensive Coverage of the 2025 Met Gala

Fashion enthusiasts won’t miss a moment of the style spectacle at the 2025 Met Gala, taking place Monday, May 5th at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. E! will provide extensive coverage with its Live From E!: Met Gala 2025 show, airing on TV starting at 6 p.m. ET, and the Live From E! Stream: Met Gala livestream, available online and across social media platforms.

The three-and-a-half-hour broadcast will be co-hosted by fashion expert Zanna Roberts Rassi, producer and NBC Sports host Maria Taylor, journalist Elaine Welteroth, actress and comedian Yvonne Orji, and designer Christian Siriano. Viewers can expect insider information on celebrity attire, details about this year’s “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” theme, and glimpses of stars departing from prominent hotels in their stunning looks.

Access Hollywood co-host Zuri Hall will be on location at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, conducting exclusive interviews with fashion’s biggest names as they arrive. Additionally, musician and NCAA basketball star Flau’jae Johnson will host the CreatorCam livestream throughout the day on E!’s social media channels, offering a unique perspective on the event.