Streaming audiences are in for a wild ride this summer as “Heads of State,” a high-octane action-comedy starring Idris Elba and John Cena, premieres globally on Prime Video on July 2, 2025. Directed by Ilya Naishuller, known for his work on “Hardcore Henry” and “Nobody,” the film promises a fast-paced blend of adrenaline-fueled action and sharp comedy.

In the film, Elba plays UK Prime Minister Sam Clarke and Cena stars as U.S. President Will Derringer. The two world leaders share a very public and very bitter rivalry, but when a deadly global conspiracy emerges, they’re forced to become unlikely allies. With their nations’ security forces compromised, they must rely on each other—and on MI6 agent Noel Bisset, played by Priyanka Chopra Jonas—to stop a looming international threat.

The official trailer offers a glimpse of the film’s non-stop action, political satire, and nostalgic nods to 1990s buddy comedies. It marks a reunion for Elba and Cena following their roles in “The Suicide Squad,” though this time, the duo is (mostly) on the same side.

Joining the cast are Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid, Stephen Root, Sarah Niles, Richard Coyle, and Paddy Considine. The screenplay is by Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, and Harrison Query, based on a story by Query. The film is produced by Peter Safran and John Rickard, with executive producers including Marcus Viscidi, Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, John Cena, and Idris Elba.

“Heads of State” takes viewers on a globe-trotting mission packed with espionage, outrageous stunts, and comedic tension between two of the world’s most powerful—and stubborn—leaders.

“Heads of State” premieres exclusively on Prime Video worldwide on July 2, 2025. Watch the trailer now and prepare for a summer blockbuster that redefines what it means to be a head of state.

Photo credit: Amazon MGM Studios

