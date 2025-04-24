Jeezy is set to commemorate the 20th anniversary of his debut album Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101 with a nationwide tour, officially titled “TM:101 Live.” Running from June through September, the tour will feature special guest DJ Drama and a unique orchestral presentation by the Color of Noize Orchestra.

According to a press announcement, the tour will offer fans a new way to experience the influential 2005 album, with acclaimed bassist and composer Derrick Hodge handling the orchestral arrangements. Grammy and Emmy-winning music director Adam Blackstone will oversee production and musical direction.

“I’m incredibly grateful that we’re here celebrating 20 years of motivation,” Jeezy said in a statement. “This album is cemented in the cultural zeitgeist and serves as the soundtrack to modern-day storytelling in the genre. It had the impact it did because it was raw and honest. I can’t wait for fans to experience it in this new way.”

In addition to the tour, Jeezy has announced a 20th anniversary edition of the album, new merchandise, community-focused events, and other initiatives including a custom SiriusXM channel and men’s health campaigns.

Pre-sale tickets for “TM:101 Live” became available Thursday, April 24, with general ticket sales beginning Friday, April 25.

The announcement arrives amid ongoing legal proceedings related to Jeezy’s divorce, as well as public speculation around personal and professional tensions. Despite these challenges, the upcoming tour and commemorative projects mark a celebratory milestone in the Atlanta rapper’s career.

Tour Dates for “TM:101 Live”