Multi-platinum selling recording artist, New York Times best-selling author, and entrepreneur JEEZY has announced a unique and celebratory tour: TM:101 Live – a black-tie symphonic experience. This special tour commemorates the 20th anniversary of his RIAA 2x Platinum certified debut album, Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101.

Produced by GRAMMY and EMMY Award winner Adam Blackstone, the show will feature the renowned bassist and composer Derrick Hodge conducting the Color of Noize Orchestra, with DJ Drama joining as a special guest. The 23-city tour kicks off in Miami on June 27th and will travel through major cities including Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Houston, and New York, before concluding in Detroit on September 12th.

Tickets for this unprecedented tour will be available for purchase at www.TM101live.com, with a presale starting on April 24th and the general on-sale beginning on April 25th.

Throughout the tour, Jeezy will perform his iconic debut album alongside a full symphony orchestra, offering fans a completely reimagined listening experience with a classical twist. This announcement follows the success of Jeezy’s sold-out show with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra in 2023, hinting at the powerful fusion of trap music and orchestral arrangements that audiences can expect.

“I’m incredibly grateful that we’re here celebrating 20 years of motivation! This album is cemented in the cultural zeitgeist that serves as the soundtrack to modern day story telling of the genre,” said Jeezy. “This album had the impact it does because it was raw without hidden truth. I can’t wait for the fans to experience the album in a new way with this tour.”

In addition to the tour, Jeezy is marking the 20th anniversary of Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101 with a special anniversary edition of the album, exclusive merchandise and partnerships, community events and engagements, a custom-built SiriusXM channel, immersive experiences, men’s health initiatives, and more.

Released on Def Jam, Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101 is widely regarded as a pivotal album that immortalized trap music. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Rap and R&B Charts, as well as No. 2 on the Billboard 200, garnering significant critical acclaim and solidifying its status as a classic. The album featured hit singles such as the triple-platinum No. 1 track “Soul Survivor” featuring Akon and “Go Crazy” featuring JAY-Z.