Reality TV star Karlie Redd is facing legal trouble after being charged with first-degree burglary. According to court documents obtained by The Shade Room, Redd allegedly broke into her ex-husband Teleau Belton’s home and took items without permission. A judge has since ordered her to refrain from any direct or indirect contact with Belton outside of legal proceedings.

The news sparked a wave of reactions online, particularly in the comments section of The Shade Room’s Instagram post. One user wrote, “Karlie needs to find peace and happiness within!” while another added, “We already knew she was on Crazy Time since Love & Hip Hop.”

Redd and Belton tied the knot last year, but their marriage unraveled quickly, with divorce proceedings initiated in less than six months. According to documents shared by blogger Tasha K, Belton filed for the divorce, and in March, a judge ordered him to pay Redd $18,537.50 in monthly support, due on the 15th of each month.

Their split followed a domestic dispute in February that resulted in Belton’s arrest on a simple battery charge. Authorities allege he struck Redd in the chin during an altercation. Redd reportedly called 911, claiming Belton had assaulted her, although officers noted only “slight soreness” and no visible bruising. Belton was released after posting a $2,000 bond on February 25.

Karlie Redd has been a prominent figure on VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta since the show’s debut in 2012 and remains one of its most recognizable cast members.