Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “Luther” Leaps to YouTube’s No. 1 Spot

Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s collaboration, “Luther,” from Lamar’s GNX album, has soared to the top of YouTube’s US Top Songs chart following the release of its stylish video. Kendrick Lamar also secured five additional spots on the same chart with “Not Like Us,” “tv off,” “squabble up,” “All the Stars,” and “peekaboo.” The California rapper continues his reign at #1 on the US Top Artists chart.

The cinematic new video dropped before the Grand National Tour kicked off April 19 in Minneapolis.

With “luther” continuing to shake the culture, this rollout proves Kendrick and SZA are in full takeover mode—blending artistry, legacy, and momentum into a single unstoppable force. Fans can expect the same energy and more when the tour hits cities across the country. “luther” is streaming everywhere now, with the visual out on all major platforms.