Michelle Obama Reveals Reason She Didn’t Attend President Trump’s Inaguration

The entire country noticed Michelle Obama was not in attendance at President Trump’s inauguration. At one point, people wondered whether she and Obama were going through a divorce. Now that that’s debunked, Mrs. Obama is revealing her reasons for not showing up.

“People couldn’t believe that I was saying no for any other reason, they had to assume that my marriage was falling apart,” Obama said on her IMO with Michelle Obama podcast, revealing the decision was solely for her. “It took everything in my power to not do the thing that was perceived as right, but do the things that was right for me, that was a hard thing for me to do.”

But Mrs. Obama knew she would have pressure to attend, but she would “trick” herself into staying away. “It started with not having anything to wear. I was like, if I’m not going to do this thing, I got to tell my team, I don’t even want to have a dress ready, right? Because it’s so easy to just say let me do the right thing.”

