NFL and Adobe Team Up to Power AI-Driven Fan Connections

The National Football League and Adobe have announced an expanded global partnership aimed at revolutionizing the fan experience through the power of artificial intelligence, creativity, and marketing technology. Named an official partner of the NFL ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, Adobe will integrate its Adobe Experience Platform across the league and its 32 clubs, enabling a new era of personalized fan engagement.

This collaboration will allow the NFL to scale personalized touchpoints across its various channels, including NFL.com, the NFL App, and NFL OnePass. By leveraging the Adobe Experience Platform, the league and individual teams will be equipped to manage projects, develop targeted audiences and campaigns, streamline creative production, optimize performance, and even localize content for diverse markets. Tools like Adobe Journey Optimizer, Firefly, Customer Journey Analytics, and Workfront will underpin these efforts, promising to deliver fans the content they desire most.

For the first time, fans will gain access to NFL-themed templates within Adobe Express, empowering them to easily create and share content showcasing their team and player allegiances. These designs will even incorporate the capabilities of Adobe Firefly, allowing for innovative and unique expressions of fandom.

The partnership extends to the creation and distribution of live content. Over 140 NFL Live Content Correspondents will now utilize Adobe Creative Cloud products, including Adobe Firefly, Photoshop, Lightroom, Premiere Pro, and Adobe Express, to capture, edit, and scale engaging content directly from the field. This will ensure fans receive the real-time video and photo content they crave across all NFL brand channels.

This initiative is a key development of the NFL Technology Innovation Hub, a strategic effort focused on integrating cutting-edge technologies to enhance all aspects of football, particularly fan engagement. By partnering with this hub, Adobe aims to make the sport even more captivating through tailored digital experiences and elevated content, including the international scaling of video content using Adobe Firefly.

Tim Ellis, chief marketing officer of the NFL, emphasized the fan-centric nature of the partnership. “Everything we do starts with the fan—and today’s fans, especially the next generation, want to engage on their terms, in ways that are deeply personal, expressive, and uniquely their own,” he stated. “Through our expanded partnership with Adobe, we’re unlocking new levels of creativity, connection, and customization that empower fans to not only feel closer to the game but also become creators and storytellers of their own NFL journeys.”

Rachel Thornton, SVP and chief marketing officer of Adobe Enterprise, echoed this sentiment. “We could not be more excited to become an official partner of the NFL and bring the best of Adobe technologies to NFL fans globally—inside and outside the stadium,” she said. “Together, we are bringing the next level of NFL fan experiences to life, with the shared goal of driving engagement through both digital and physical journeys, while enhancing fan creativity and content creation like never before.”

The collaboration will also extend to enhancing event experiences through the NFL OnePass app, delivering personalized content to fans based on their preferences. Furthermore, Adobe will partner with select NFL players for the annual ‘My Cause, My Cleats’ campaign, providing them with tools like Firefly and Express to design customized cleats that raise awareness for their chosen causes.

NFL fans can anticipate the initial roll-out of these new AI-powered experiences throughout the 2025 NFL season, promising a more connected, personalized, and creative journey for all.