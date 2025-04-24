Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard has been awarded the prestigious John Havlicek Trophy as the 2024-25 Kia NBA Sixth Man of the Year for his impactful performances in a reserve role. This marks the first time Pritchard has received the honor.

Pritchard becomes the fourth player in Celtics history to earn the Sixth Man of the Year award, joining an esteemed group that includes Kevin McHale (twice), Bill Walton, and most recently, Malcolm Brogdon.

In his fifth NBA season, the 6-foot-1 guard posted career-high averages of 14.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists across 80 games, with only three starts. He showcased impressive shooting efficiency, hitting a career-best 47.2% from the field and a stellar 40.7% from three-point range. Notably, his 1,079 points scored while coming off the bench led the entire NBA.

Pritchard also demonstrated his prowess from three-point range, ranking fifth among all NBA players with a career-high 255 three-pointers made, the second-highest single-season total in Celtics franchise history. Of those, an NBA single-season record of 246 was created as a reserve.

Pritchard’s contributions were instrumental in the Celtics’ successful 61-21 season, which earned them the third-best record in the league and the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The winner was determined by a global media panel of 100 voters, with Ernst & Young LLP, an independent accounting firm, tabulating the final results. The complete voting breakdown has been released.