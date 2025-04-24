Reality TV star Karlie Redd is facing serious legal trouble after being arrested on felony charges of burglary in the first degree. According to public records, the Love & Hip Hop personality was taken into custody in connection to an alleged break-in that occurred on January 13, 2025.

Karlie, 50, was arrested and granted bond on April 22, 2025. As part of the court order, she has been instructed to stay away from her estranged husband, Teleau Belton, who is reportedly the victim in the case.

The arrest comes as the couple is in the midst of a contentious divorce after two years of marriage. Court documents reveal that Karlie has been awarded $18,000 per month in temporary spousal support during the proceedings.

Details surrounding the alleged burglary have not yet been made public, but the severity of the charge—burglary in the first degree—indicates that the incident may have involved an unlawful entry into an occupied residence.

Neither Karlie nor her legal team have issued a public statement regarding the arrest. Teleau Belton has also remained silent on the matter.

Karlie Redd is best known for her long-running appearances on VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, where her personal life has often been a central storyline. This latest development adds another dramatic twist to her already turbulent public persona.

The case is ongoing, and Karlie is expected to appear in court in the coming weeks.