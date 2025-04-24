Sheesh. Sean “Diddy” Combs appeared dramatically different in a recent court sketch from a hearing related to his ongoing legal case. The music executive, currently awaiting trial, was depicted with gray hair, a full gray beard, and a slimmer frame—a stark contrast to his usual public image. Courtroom sketch artist Jane Rosenberg captured the moment as Diddy sat with his attorney, Marc Agnifilo, during the proceedings, which were closed to cameras.

Diddy and lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, this week



🎨 by Jane Rosenberg pic.twitter.com/E3Ou9Igdfp — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) April 18, 2025

The hearing centered on Diddy’s unsuccessful attempt to delay his trial following new charges being added to the case. The judge denied the motion, allowing the legal process to move forward. Neither Diddy nor his representatives have commented on his condition during his time at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

Get this, in a separate legal development, Diddy secured partial access to early drafts of a memoir written by his former girlfriend, Cassie. The unpublished book became a point of dispute after Diddy’s legal team subpoenaed Cassie, seeking all drafts, journals, emails, and communications related to the project. His attorneys argued that potential inconsistencies in the drafts could be relevant to the case.

Judge Arun Subramanian ruled that Diddy could review the memoir drafts already in prosecutors’ possession but denied his request for additional personal records, including Cassie’s diaries, emails, and financial statements.

What’s more, Diddy’s legal team has claimed that Cassie once told him about the book and allegedly offered to sell it to him for $30 million to prevent its publication. This allegation adds another layer to the high-profile legal battle.