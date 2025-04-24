Oh, we definitely saw you. Kevin Gates turned heads recently when he was seen sitting front row at a Los Angeles Lakers game, days after stirring conversation online with remarks involving LeBron James and his wife, Savannah.

The rapper made the initial comments during an Instagram Live session on April 19, where he said, “I don’t like the way Savannah looks at LeBron. I prefer how the white women look at him. As soon as he steps out, they’re just like, ‘Oh, oh, oh.’”

Kevin Gates spotted courtside at the Lakers game with Brittany Renner following his recent remarks about LeBron James' wife, Savannah James.pic.twitter.com/gD4ooDSh08 — No Jumper (@nojumper) April 23, 2025

ICYMI, not long after, LeBron appeared to share his own subtle take on the matter. He posted a photo of his wife looking at him affectionately, paired with a caption that read, “Kings don’t concern themselves with the opinions of peasants. Where to next Queen?!?! Let’s get it!”

Gates later followed up with another video, offering more thoughts and seemingly addressing LeBron’s social media post.

“The truth hurts, but it heals,” Gates stated. “Bron, I love you, ’cause you my n***a. As long as you’re being celebrated, that’s all I care about.”

He also added, “Even if I have a fallout with someone, I’m all about the outcome. We’re going to get the results. I’m a life coach and a guru,” flashing a grin during the clip.

Weird times. Seriously weird times.