Wednesday’s Game 2 showcased the Cleveland Cavaliers’ key strengths this season: a potent offense and the ability to perform under pressure. The Cavs set a Playoff record in the play-by-play era (since 1997-98) by sinking 11 three-pointers in the second quarter, dominating the frame 43-27 and establishing a 19-point lead.

However, the Miami Heat fought back, going on a 25-8 run to narrow the deficit to just two points with 4:25 remaining. Despite the Heat’s comeback, the Cavaliers, who led the league with 26 clutch wins in the regular season, held their ground.

Donovan Mitchell led the Cavs to a 121-112 victory, scoring 30 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter. He scored eight consecutive Cavaliers points in a crucial 66-second stretch as Cleveland outscored Miami 20-13 to close out the game and take a 2-0 series lead. Cleveland’s other All-Stars, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley, each contributed 20 points.

Tyler Herro led all scorers with 33 points for the Heat, while Bam Adebayo was just one assist shy of a triple-double. Davion Mitchell scored 14 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter, fueling Miami’s comeback attempt.

With a 2-0 series lead, the Cavaliers will head to South Beach for the next two games, with Game 3 scheduled for Saturday afternoon.