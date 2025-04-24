Alijah Arenas, the son of former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas and a rising high school basketball star, was hospitalized early Thursday morning following a serious car crash in Los Angeles involving his Tesla Cybertruck.

According to a report from TMZ, the accident occurred around 4:55 AM. Emergency personnel responded to a call involving a trapped occupant, but by the time they arrived on the scene, all individuals had exited the vehicle. Photos show the Tesla severely damaged on the side of a neighborhood road.

Tarek Fattal, a journalist who covers high school basketball, reported that Alijah was placed in an induced coma due to smoke inhalation. Fortunately, he did not suffer any broken bones, according to sources close to the situation.

Alijah’s mother, Laura Govan, took to Instagram in an emotional plea, asking her followers for support. “I NEED ALL YOURE F***EN PRAYERS,” she wrote, underscoring the gravity of her son’s condition.

The cause of the crash remains unknown as of now, and no further updates have been released about Alijah’s condition or the investigation into the accident.