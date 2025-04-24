Star-Studded Breland & Friends Concert Raises Funds for Oasis Center

The annual Breland & Friends benefit concert returned to Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium on Tuesday night, featuring a lineup of talented artists including JoJo, Reyna Roberts, Sam Ryder, Jonathan McReynolds, Mackenzie Carpenter, Abby Anderson, Joy Oladokun, Adrien Nunez, Grace Bowers, Tigirlily Gold, Haley Mae Campbell, Graham Barham, Madeline Edwards, Russell Dickerson, Jordan Davis, and Vince Gill.

Curated and headlined by genre-bending artist Breland, the fourth annual event drew a whole house of enthusiastic fans. It successfully raised money to support at-risk youth at the Middle Tennessee Oasis Center. This year’s concert pushed the total funds raised for the Oasis Center over the past four years to more than $500,000.

Breland delivered high-energy performances of his popular tracks “Granmamanem,” “Icing,” “Thick,” and “Praise The Lord,” and also previewed a new unreleased song that energized the audience. Standout performances were also given by JoJo, Reyna Roberts, Sam Ryder, Jonathan McReynolds, and Grace Bowers.

A special moment occurred when Breland joined singer-songwriter Joy Oladokun for a captivating rendition of her song “Sweet Symphony.” Their performance then led to a surprise appearance by the dynamic duo Maddie & Tae, creating one of the most memorable moments of the evening.