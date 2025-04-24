Terence Crawford, the undefeated boxing champion, recently opened up about a heated exchange with R&B singer Trey Songz that nearly turned physical. During an appearance on Club Shay Shay, Crawford described an incident that reportedly took place at one of 50 Cent’s Tycoon Weekend events.

According to Crawford, the disagreement stemmed from a friendly wager. “[Trey] was just having a moment,” he said, noting that it was unclear whether the singer was being serious or simply joking. “I was waiting for him to say, ‘I’m just playing with you.’ I wasn’t going to punch him—I was going to choke him,” Crawford said during the interview.

The boxer emphasized that his reaction wasn’t about violence but more about setting boundaries in the heat of the moment. “I wanted to choke him—I didn’t even want to punch him,” he reiterated.

Crawford had previously detailed the same encounter in an earlier Cigar Talk interview, explaining that it began with a bet over a game. “He said, ‘Shot for shot, bet $100.’ So I shoot, I make it. He shot, he missed. I said, ‘So you got me a hundred?’ He was like, ‘Bet that.’ I’m like, ‘Alright.’”

“I don’t know if dude was drunk or something but he just started tripping. He was like, ‘I don’t care if you the world champion.’ I’m like, ‘Is he serious?’ I think he might be on drugs or something. I think he’s playing,” Crawford said, still sounding incredulous.

Crawford Claimed 50 Cent himself stepped in to defuse the beef. “50 came like, ‘Woaaaah!’ He was like, ‘Hold up, man. T, don’t f**k up the bag on this ni**a,’” Crawford said with a laugh.

Since stepping away from his ESPN duties, host Shannon Sharpe has had the interview removed from his social media platforms. Neither Trey Songz nor his representatives have publicly responded to the claims as of now.