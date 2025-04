Tina Knowles has a new boo. Following her divorce from Richard Lawson, Knowles reveals she is “spending time with a friend” and will “see what happens.”

Speaking with PEOPLE, Knowles said the special guy is a “very nice gentleman.”

“Just getting all dressed up and done up, makeup, hair. You know, putting on something that fits well,” she said. “It’s fun looking sexy. It makes me feel sexy.”

