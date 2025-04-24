On this day in 1990, Brother J “The Verbalizer,” Professor X “The Overseer,” Paradise “The Architect,” and DJ Sugar Shaft “The Rhythm Provider”—collectively known as X-Clan—released their groundbreaking debut album To The East, Blackwards on 4th & B’Way/Island Records.

Produced by the entire crew, with Paradise at the helm—who was also running the iconic Latin Quarters nightclub at the time—the album was a cultural lightning rod. Fusing Parliament-Funkadelic-inspired grooves with unapologetic Black consciousness, X-Clan helped ignite a wave of Afrocentricity in Hip Hop that resonated deeply with the youth of that era.

The group’s “Blackwatch” movement, led by Professor X’s father, Brooklyn activist Sonny “Abubadika” Carson, gave a deeper legitimacy to their message of empowerment. Their 11-track debut wasn’t just an album—it was a manifesto. It became a sonic tool for awakening minds, connecting Hip Hop’s rising influence with the rich legacy of Black liberation struggles.

Tracks like “Funkin’ Lesson” and “Heed the Word of the Brother” brought X-Clan mainstream attention, while deeper cuts such as “A Day of Outrage (Operation Snatchback),” “Verbs of Power,” and “In the Ways of the Scales” allowed Brother J to drop potent lyrical science on systemic oppression, cultural heritage, and the global plight of African-descended people—particularly in the United States.

Today, we salute the original members of X-Clan and all those who continue to preserve and elevate their legacy. To The East, Blackwards remains a timeless testament to the power of Hip Hop as a voice of the people.