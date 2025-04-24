Tsu Surf, the battle rap titan and Newark native, has shared a hopeful update during his ongoing prison bid. Last year, he pleaded guilty to conspiracy and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition as a convicted felon. While the charges carried a potential sentence of up to 30 years, Surf was ultimately given five years behind bars by U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton in April 2023, a verdict that came as a relief to his loyal supporters.

This week, Surf sparked conversation after a cryptic post surfaced on his Instagram page. The image shows a billboard promoting Mozzy’s latest project, Intrusive Thoughts, with a standout message featuring Surf’s name. “This message is brought to you by Mozzy. Free Surf,” the billboard reads, referencing Surf’s appearance on the album’s track, “FREE SURF.” The caption beneath the post further fueled speculation that Surf might be coming home sooner than expected: “FREE ME TIL ITS BACCWARDS. BE HOME IN A SECOND. DON’T BLINK.”

No additional details about a potential early release were shared, and for now, an official release date has not been confirmed.

This latest update follows a heartfelt open letter Surf published earlier this year via his website. In it, he reflected on how incarceration has become a time of personal growth and self-reflection. “This journey hasn’t been easy at all, I’ll admit,” he wrote. “But it was NECESSARY. I’m focused, sharpening my tools, identifying my weaknesses/flaws, recalibrating my mental, and preparing for my return.”

He went on to express gratitude to his fans and vowed to return stronger — not only as an artist, but as a man. “I’ve been shorting you guys. I’ve been shorting my loved ones. And most importantly, I’ve been shorting myself.”

As the countdown continues, fans are hoping the next update brings even more clarity — or better yet, a date.